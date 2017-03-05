PRJH 2017 Science Fair Results (and more pics!)

Engineering
Gold – Kieran Larson: Earthquake-Resistant Buildings.
Silver – Kyle Calahesin: Exo Hands vs. Electric Prosthetic Hands.
Bronze – Spencer Peacock: Growing Oats Using Artificial and Organic Fertilizers.
Psychology
Gold – Alexis Stewart: The Impact Weather has on Mood.
Silver – Madison Bourque: The Effects of Video Games on the Body.
Bronze – Iliegh Kerr: Sleep Paralysis.
Biology
Gold – Eve Keay and Rae Anne Gill: Eco Death.
Silver – Dawson Cardinal: Bananas Under Environmental Change.
Silver – Elly Beamish: Temperature Effects on Oats and Fall Rye.
Bronze – Kelly Stewart: How Does Alcohol Effect the Human Body.
Chemistry
Gold – Kura Stout: The Procedure of Petrified Wood Forming.
Silver – Davin Degner: Water Creation.
Bronze – Corey Isaac: Mentos Plus Coca Cola.
Physics
Gold – Amara Drefs: Thermal Equalibrium.
Silver – Naomi Strebchuk: Different Shapes Different Speeds.
Bronze – Danelle Gacuya: What Affects Sky Colour?
