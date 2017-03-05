PRJH 2017 Science Fair Results (and more pics!)

Engineering

Gold – Kieran Larson: Earthquake-Resistant Buildings.

Silver – Kyle Calahesin: Exo Hands vs. Electric Prosthetic Hands.

Bronze – Spencer Peacock: Growing Oats Using Artificial and Organic Fertilizers.

Psychology

Gold – Alexis Stewart: The Impact Weather has on Mood.

Silver – Madison Bourque: The Effects of Video Games on the Body.

Bronze – Iliegh Kerr: Sleep Paralysis.

Biology

Gold – Eve Keay and Rae Anne Gill: Eco Death.

Silver – Dawson Cardinal: Bananas Under Environmental Change.

Silver – Elly Beamish: Temperature Effects on Oats and Fall Rye.

Bronze – Kelly Stewart: How Does Alcohol Effect the Human Body.

Chemistry

Gold – Kura Stout: The Procedure of Petrified Wood Forming.

Silver – Davin Degner: Water Creation.

Bronze – Corey Isaac: Mentos Plus Coca Cola.

Physics

Gold – Amara Drefs: Thermal Equalibrium.

Silver – Naomi Strebchuk: Different Shapes Different Speeds.

Bronze – Danelle Gacuya: What Affects Sky Colour?