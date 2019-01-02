Price, AhKimNachie lead Regals to 1st win

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



It was a long time coming but the High Prairie Regals are no longer winless.



After 14 straight losses to open the season, the Regals sent the home fans home happy with a 10-7 win over the visiting Grimshaw Huskies.



The win was the first in three games for the Regals over the Huskies this season. The teams met again Dec. 29 in a neutral site game in Peace River, too late for press. Check nphl.com for details.



The Huskies led 1-0 on a first-minute goal and later led 5-4 in the second period, but this was to be the Regals’ night. The Regals scored six of the game’s last eight goals to secure their first win and avoid the embarrassment of not having won a game before the New Year.



Mitch Price and Lloyd AhKimNachie each scored twice and added two assists. Lawrence Anderson and Hector Lamouche each scored once and added two assists while Chris LeGresley added four assists. Single goals came off the sticks of Auston Mood-Flagg, Jamie McMinn, Brendan Cunningham and Brandon McNabb.



Ty Wiebe paced the Huskies’ attack with three goals and one assist. Brendan Hawryluk added two goals while Davis Rose and Brendan Szmata added the others.



The Huskies, who played the game with only 11 players, have now lost seven of their last eight games.



The Huskies had won seven of their last nine games played in High Prairie before the loss.



Kramer, Rowan help Pirates rout

Before Christmas, Darren Kramer and Pat Rowan each scored three goals and added four assists as the hometown Falher Pirates routed the winless Regals 12-3 Dec. 20.



The Regals started well, scoring two short-handed goals in 14 seconds off the sticks of Price and Ira Gladue in the third minute, after Tyrel Laderoute was given an interference minor. The Regals led 2-0.



After, that it was all downhill. The Pirates rattled off five straight goals and led 5-2; it was 5-3 after one period.



The Pirates added four unanswered goals in the second period and three more in the third.



Darren Brohcu added two goals for the Pirates, while singles came from Dallas Brochu – he also added four assists – Jeff Chalifoux, Kevin Monfette and Coltin Sandboe.



Brandon McNabb scored the Regals’ other goal on a late first period power play as the team went 1-for-7 on the power play.



Kramer and Monfette scored power play goals for the Pirates, who were successful in two of eight chances.



The Pirates have now won all four meetings with the Regals this season, 12-3 and 6-5 at home and 10-4 and 7-4 in High Prairie.



The Pirates have won 16 straight over the Regals in Falher since Dec. 18, 2010 and each game has been by at least three goals, except the earlier game this season. Twelve of the 16 wins have been by at least five goals.



Wilson’s OT goal sends Comets home winners

This one was a steal!



The Manning Comets rallied twice from three-goal deficits to win 5-4 in overtime in High Prairie Dec. 22, sending the Regals to their 14th straight loss.



Chev Wilson’s second goal of the night only 22 seconds into overtime gave the Comets the win, which evened their season record at 7-7-0-0.



Kyle Olansky, McNabb and Lamouche gave the Regals a 3-0 lead before the game was 10 minutes old.



However, Josh Rutherford scored before the end of the period to close the gap to 3-1.



After a scoreless second period, Price scored on a breakaway at 3:08 into the third period to make it 4-1.



But queue the Comets’ comeback.



Wilson’s first of the night started the rally. Adam Larsen closed the gap to 4-3 with 9:21 left, and just less than one minute later Payton Proskurniak tied it with an unassisted goal.



Each team was awarded a power play in the last four minutes but no one scored and the game went into overtime.



Both goaltenders were outstanding. Braden Gamble recorded the win making 38 saves on 42 shots while Matt MacMinn made 39 saves on 44 shots.



The Regals’ next home game is Saturday, Jan. 5 when they host the Fort St. John Flyers at 8:30 p.m. at the Sports Palace.