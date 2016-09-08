Prepare your big game well for taxidermist

Mac Olsen

Hunting Supplement

When you harvest that trophy animal of a lifetime, advanced preparation will ensure that the taxidermist can give you the best result.

“Take care of your trophy, get it skinned as soon as possible,” says Andy Trudeau, owner of Tru Taxidermy, who works out of his home near Jean Cote. “The lack of immediate attention to your downed (or trophy) animal may result in adverse effects on your mount.”

For instance, there could be hair slippage, or the hide may not stretch properly.

In business since 1993, Trudeau provides taxidermy services for all big game animals, as well as skinning. If you want an animal skull done, he uses Dermestid Beetles to clean them, followed by bleaching in peroxide. He also offers hydrograph artwork for European mounts and skulls. It takes from six months to a year to complete a mount, while tanning by a third party can take up to a year.

There have been no major changes in the taxidermy industry as of late. Rigid Styrofoam is still widely used for mounts, with wood backing, as well as plastic jaw sets,rubber tongues, glass eyes and plastic ears.

If you have questions about the care of your trophy animal, don’t hesitate to call Trudeau at (780) 322-2155.