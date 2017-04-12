Preparations beginning for boxcar race

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Parent Link has the perfect program for fathers and their children.

Beginning April 13, a nine-week program begins that offers hands-on building activities and relay games. The highlight of the program is that fathers and their son and/or daughter, will build a cardboard boxcar or truck that they will race at the Big Rig Showcase June 15.

Parent Link coordinator Roni Davis says the first three weeks will be on a drop-in basis and include free play time. After that, the final six weeks will be spent building their boxcar.

“It’s a program to get the dad involved,” says Davis.

The program runs from 6-7:30 p.m. each Thursday at the High Prairie CRC office.

It is free to sign up for the program. Snacks are provided.

During the building of the boxcars, all materials are provided free of charge. The boxcars will be stored on site until June 15.