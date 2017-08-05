Preliminary inquiry set for Jan. 8

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A preliminary inquiry for two people charged with first-degree murder in connection with the sudden death of an Atikameg man has tentatively been set for next January.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, returned to High Prairie provincial court July 26.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for the Laboucan’s lawyer, Harold Brubaker, and Anderson’s lawyer, Derek Jugnauth.

Both suggested the inquiry start Jan. 8 in Slave Lake. It is estimated it will last four or five days.

“They want a return court date of Aug. 21 to confirm the dates,” Jong said.

Anderson appeared on close-circuit television from Edmonton Remand Centre.

He is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation in the incident.

Laboucan did not appear in court.

The co-accused are charged in the death of Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14 after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.