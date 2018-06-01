Preliminary hearing postponed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A preliminary inquiry has been rescheduled for a man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed stand-off with police in the Kinuso area in early 2017.



Charles Edward Bleakley will appear at the hearing Oct. 15 when the date was changed to Oct. 15.



He was represented by his lawyer Dallas Gelineau.



A key police witness will be unavailable during the original date set of June 28, says Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.



Bleakley, was 42, when he was charged with two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



Police report that on March 8, 2017 at about 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734.



The vehicle was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the night before.



Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area in the incident and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm.



The lone occupant of the vehicle was not injured and Bleakley fled.



Police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch.



Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle.



When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.



Later, around midnight, Emergency Response Team members arrested Bleakley without incident.



He suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital into police custody. The highway was re-opened at 1 a.m.