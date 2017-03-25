Pratt women win bronze at zones

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers finished third at the Northwest 2A Zone Women’s Basketball Tournament in High Prairie March 10-11.

The Chargers won the bronze medal after they tamed the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 52-30 in the game for third and fifth place in the seven-team event.

No gamesheet with players’ scores was available.

With two players out with injury, including a key starter, Hillside was shut out in the second quarter and scored just four free throws in the third quarter.

“Our girls played great,” coach Jenelle Gallivan says.

“We were happy with our defence and a great effort against Hillside.”

Earlier, the Chargers lost 47-32 to the Glenmary Saints of Peace River in the semifinals.

Emma Delorme topped the Chargers with nine points, while Julia Isaac scored eight.

Pratt opened the tournament with a 51-32 win over the Peace River High School Nomads.

Isaac led the attack with 21 points, while Marie Ochran added 16.

“We saw some phenomenal games in both the women’s and men’s tournaments and a few upsets,” Gallivan says.

“We have a lot of talented players in the northwest zone and that shouldn’t go unnoticed.”

The top-ranked La Crete Lancers won the women’s championship after they trimmed fifth-seeded Glenmary 47-42 in a hard-fought final.

Both teams advanced to the provincial championship tournament last weekend, March 16-18.