Pratt welcomes 7 new teachers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie has welcomed seven new teachers, including a local high school graduate.

First-year teacher Jesslyn Alguire teaches Math, Knowledge and Employment Math, Science, Biology and Career and Life Management.

“This is my hometown,” says Alguire, who graduated in 2012 from St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie.

Derek Cooney teaches Math, Science and Career and Technology Studies. He coaches cross-country running and also plans to coach track and field.

Cooney has taught for six years, previously in South Korea, Kazakhstan, and the Alberta communities of Paddle Prairie, Glendon and Hanna.

Lisa Knudtson teaches Art, English and Outdoor Education. She started her teaching career in Grande Prairie at Peace-Wapiti Academy. A photographer by trade, she admires the landscape of the region.

“It’s beautiful country here,” Knudtson says.

She plans to lead an arts club and create a photography club in the school.

Doug Lang has become a new teacher for English and Social Studies.

David Loogman teaches Foods and Social Studies in his first year teaching. Originally from Peace River, he was attracted to High Prairie because he is familiar with the area.

Marissa McCarthy teaches Science, Chemistry and Math.

She has taught school for two years, including Loon River First Nation last year. She started her career in Tasiujaq in northern Quebec.

Samantha Rocker teaches English, Science and Career and Life Management. She started work on Sept. 29.