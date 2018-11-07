Pratt travel club bound for the UK

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A trip to the United Kingdom next spring for students in the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School travel club has sparked enthusiasm and plenty of fundraising opportunities.



“This will be the first time in three years that the club has had an international trip,” says teacher leader Doug Lang.



A total of 38 students have signed up for the tour to England and Scotland during the spring break March 23-31, along with four parents. Each are required to raise $4,000.



“There’s huge interest for it, I was initially expecting 15.”



“The students are so pumped up about it.”



He notes participating students are those who are not on any sports team.



The trip is expected to be a memorable experience for the students.



“I’ve told them that long after you leave school, you will think about your teams and your trips,” Lang says.



Students are busy raising funds, including a recent garage sale Oct. 27 at Pratt when students raised about $1,000.



“That’s what I was hoping we would get,” says Lang, in his first year leading the club at Pratt, although he has previously served in similar roles in other schools including the Middle East.



“Students have been very keen on fundraising and we will continue to roll under the trip.”



That was seen by the turnout at the garage sale.



“Of the 38 students signed up, 36 participated in the garage sale in one way or anther,” Lang says.



After that, the club scheduled a highway clean-up on Nov. 3 followed by a tire recycling drive on Nov. 18.



Students have embarked on two fundraisers to support themselves for the next two months, selling spices and a personalized photo puzzle, either 500 pieces for adults or 100 for children.



“It will be perfect for Christmas,” Lang says.



People are required to submit a photograph for the customized puzzle.



Individual fundraising encourages students to help themselves in the investment.



“It shows students that when you participate in fundraising, it will benefit them and reduce their personal costs,” Lang says.



“The more funds they raise, the better it will be for them.”



For more information, phone Lang at Pratt school at [780] 523-3813.