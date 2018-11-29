Pratt to host annual Walker basketball tourney

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The senior high school basketball season tips off in High Prairie as the E.W. Pratt Chargers host the seventh annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.



Action features 10 women’s teams and 12 men’s teams in games at Pratt, Prairie River Junior High School and St. Andrew’s School. It is the largest basketball tournament in the northwest for small schools.



“I’m excited for this tournament,” says women’s coach Jenelle Gallivan, who initiated the annual tournament.



Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who suddenly passed away at age 16 on July 2, 2012.



“I want to make sure Tonesha’s love for the game continues and she is remembered in a positive manner because of the positive person she was,” Gallivan says.



Action starts Nov. 30 in the women’s tournament as the Chargers host cross-town rivals St. Andrew’s at Pratt school at 1:15 p.m.



Play in the men’s tournament opens as St. Andrew’s hosts the Pratt JV team at 1:15 p.m. before the host Chargers host Slave Lake Roland Michener at Pratt at 2:30 p.m.



In both tournaments, teams include Pratt, Pratt JV, St. Andrew’s, Kinuso, Donnelly Georges P. Vanier, Valleyview Hillside, Manning Paul Rowe and High Level.



Other men’s teams include Slave Lake St. Francis, Ridgevalley and Worsley.



Menno Simons of Cleardale will also play in the women’s tournament.



All games are two 20-minute halves run time, and stopped time for foul shots and time outs.



Championship games will be four 10-minute quarters stopped time.



Players of the game will be recognized with a special award.



“Rewarding players of each game with a Tonesha Walker award illustrates they play with heart, hustle, and most importantly, sportsmanship,” Gallivan says.



“The family will be present choosing Toni awards each game and supporting all the teams.”



Pratt lost both tournament finals last year. The Charger men fell to the High Level Bears 83-77 while the women lost 60-44 to Worsley.