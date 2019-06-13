Pratt school scores big with Tolko

E.W. Pratt 2019 graduate Emily Griffiths, left, accepts a $1,000 Tolko scholarship from High Prairie plant manager Andrei Dolgirev.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie scored big with a donation for a new scoreboard for the gymnasium.



Tolko Industries announced a donation of $9,500 to the school at an assembly June 5.



High Prairie plant manager Andrei Dolgi- rev presented a cheque to Pratt principal Neil Barry.



“This brings us to about the halfway point to raise funds for a new scoreboard,” Barry says.



“That’s a big help for our new scoreboard.”



He says the current scoreboard is 30-40 years old and has outlived its life expectancy.”



The school started raising funds last fall for a new scoreboard and shooting for a target of $20,000, he says.



“We can’t order it until we get all the money,” Barry says.



“We’re looking at a multi-purpose digital unit with capacity to show videos.”



Barry and the school are grateful for the donation.



“Tolko is a great community partner for E.W. Pratt,” Barry says.



He also appreciates other funding support from the community.



Funding is supported by Tolko’s Community Investment Program and the Employer of Choice Recruitment Campaign, says Bronwyn Dunphy, Tolko human resources business partner.



“Part of our recruitment campaign is supporting local schools,” Dunphy says.



Tolko also presented graduating student Emily Griffiths a $1,000 scholarship, the first for the school.



The scholarship is for children of Tolko employees for forestry-related post-secondary studies.



“That’s part of our youth recruitment,” Dunphy says.



The scholarship was introduced last year, she adds.