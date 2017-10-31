Pratt men place fourth at home volleyball tournament

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The host High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team finished fourth in the 30th annual volleyball tournament Oct. 13-14.

The Peace River Glenmary Saints defeated the Chargers 25-22, 25-20 in the semifinal. The Peace High Nomads then clipped the Chargers 25-12, 25-10 in the bronze medal game in the eight-team tournament.

“The team is continually improving and we were successful against the winning team on Friday, but fell short in the semifinals in two close games,” says Pat Larade, who is starting his second season as head coach.

Pratt beat the eventual tournament champions, St. Thomas More of Fairview, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11 in round-robin play Friday in the four-team pool.

The Chargers were perfect in round-robin play, defeating Atika- meg-2 25-15, 25-6, and Glenmary 25-23, 16-25, 15-10.

Cole Isaac, Malcolm Sondrup, Abdullah Sharkawi, Ahmed Mouallem and Blake Anderson were key players during successful games on Friday, Larade says.

“The team this year is more well rounded with a strong bench,” he says.

“We lost a few key players from last year, but some of our younger guys are stepping up to fill the roles.”

Larade has welcomed former player Brandon McNabb as assistant coach.

Other players on the team include Tanner Stokes, Avery McNabb, Levi Mindel, Trent Mindel, Kurtis Flett, Blake Anderson and Andres Scarborough.

Larade says he continues to work to confirm a starting lineup as the Chargers embark on a schedule of tournaments.

Other teams in the tournament included Kinuso, Atikameg-1 and the Valleyview Hillside Cougars.