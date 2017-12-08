Pratt hosts hoop tournament Dec. 8-9

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Senior high school basketball tips off in High Prairie as E.W. Pratt Chargers host the sixth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec. 8-9.

Action features 14 women’s teams and 16 men’s teams in games at Pratt, Prairie River Junior High School and St. Andrew’s School.

“I’m excited for this tournament, it will be the biggest one to date,” says women’s coach Jenelle Gallivan, who initiated the tournament.

“All gyms in town will be used and I appreciate the other schools in supporting this great tournament.”

Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who suddenly passed away at age 16 on July 2, 2012.

“I want to make sure Tonesha’s love for the game continues and she is remembered in a positive manner because of the positive person she was,” Gallivan says.

“Rewarding players of each game with a Tonesha Walker award illustrates they play with heart, hustle and most importantly sportsmanship.”

Action starts Dec. 8 as the Pratt men host Kinuso at 11:30 a.m. before the Lady Chargers face G.P. Vanier of Donnelly at 12:45 p.m.

Finals are set for Saturday with the women’s at 6 p.m. and the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

Other teams include Roland Michener of Slave Lake, Hillside of Valleyview, Peace High and Glenmary of Peace River, Grimshaw, Paul Rowe of Manning, St. Joseph’s of Grande Prairie, Worsley, Hines Creek and High Level.

All games are four 10-minute quarters run time, stopped time for foul shots and time outs.