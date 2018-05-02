Pratt hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several local teams competed in a three-on-three basketball tournament April 20-21 at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.



“Teams came from all over town and Kinuso had three teams,” says organizer Neil Barry, head coach of the Pratt Chargers senior men’s team.



“Referees and scorers volunteered their time for the fundraiser for the high school basketball program.”



Many parents and fans attended.



“We hope to host another tournament June 1-2 at Pratt,” Barry says.



Following are the winning teams:



Gordey’s Goons won the Open Men’s Division with players Tim Gordey, Marcus Sheane, Brendan New and Steven Gingerich. They won the final 21-19 against the Splash Bros that included Barry.



The Open Women’s Division was won by The Cousins with players Alexa Doan, Grayce Keay, Eve Keay and Daisy Porisky.



The Boys’ Saints won the Grade 5-7 Boy’s Division with players Chad Strebchuk, Coby Masson, Korven Herr and Brendon Kasinec.



The Block Boys won the Grade 8-10 Division with players Iver Paulino, Logan Krupa, Andreas Scarborough and Blake Anderson.



The Girl’s Saints won the Grade 5-7 Girl’s Division with players Hannah Haas, Mischa Deering, Kelly Cox and Brooke Keay.