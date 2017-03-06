Pratt curlers win back-to-back titles

The Valleyview Red Willow Curling Club hosted the Peace Zones High School Championships Feb. 22-23. The E.W. Pratt Senior Mixed team were repeat winners after winning all of their games, including the final against Fairview St. Thomas Moore. They are off to Provincials on March 2-4 in Lethbridge. Left-right are rink members, skip Zale Zabolotniuk, third Jessica Smith, second Morgan Beamish and lead Zoe Blacha. The Prairie River Junior High School Mixed team won silver after losing to St. Thomas Moore in an extra end. Their players included skip Tommy Blacha, third Amy Zabolotniuk, second Spencer Peacock, and lead Emily Norgaard. Their team photo will be published next week.