Pratt curlers tops in Alberta

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Around 10 years ago, Lisa Zabolotniuk started a junior curling program. One of the first to join was her son, Zale. Over the years others, joined to learn the game.

Her efforts and the skill of curlers from the program paid off handsomely March 2-4 in Lethbridge when the rink skipped by Zale Zabolotniuk won the gold medal at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Provincials in Lethbridge.

The rink, representing E.W. Pratt High School, is the first mixed team from the school and community to win the title.

Lisa says nerves did get to the rink at times, but they pulled together to make the shots they had to, when they had to.

The team qualified for Provincials after going undefeated and winning the zone title at Valleyview Feb. 22-23.

At Lethbridge, the rink placed first in their round-robin pool. They finished in a three-way tie with Cochrane and Westlock, but advanced after drawing closest to the button thereby avoiding an extra game.

In the semi-final, they easily defeated Red Deer Hunting Hills School 10-1.

Meanwhile, Cochrane advanced to the final.

“We got out to a 5-0 lead after four [ends] but Cochrane fought back,” says Lisa. “It was 5-4 after seven. We scored one in the eighth to finish the game 6-4.”

Members of the rink were coach Lisa Zabolotniuk, lead Zoe Blacha, second Morgan Beamish, third Jessica Smith, and skip Zale Zabolotniuk.