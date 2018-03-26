Pratt Chargers earn bronze after OT thriller



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Chargers of High Prairie placed third at the Northwest 2A Zone High School Men’s Basketball Championships on March 9-10 in Peace River.



Pratt edged the Glenmary Saints of Peace River 89-88 in overtime to capture the bronze medal.



“The team executed our full-court press perfectly and sealed the deal with great team play,” says head coach Neil Barry.



Bryce Phillips and Benny Yellowknee scored 17 points each for the Chargers who trailed by 22 heading into the fourth quarter.



Each scored about five or six three-pointers in the fourth, including Phillips who nailed a deep three-pointer late to send the game into overtime, the coach recalls.



“In the fourth quarter, the team had to decide if we were going to dig deep and find some fight in themselves or just lay down and die,” Barry says.



“We chose the former and came roaring back.”



That determination led to victory.



“I was proud of the team for playing a solid, under-control game,” Barry says.



“While our opponents were in serious foul trouble and ended the game with most of their starters fouled out, our solid defensive effort kept us in the game.



“Glenmary is a solid team with lots of great athletes, but in the end our defensive stops gave our excellent shooters a chance to make big buckets in the final minutes to seal the deal.”



The Chargers lost 100-75 in the semi-final to the La Crete Lancers, ranked No. 1 in the province.



Phillips led Pratt with 31 points.



Larry Yellowknee and Abdullah Sharkawi also had strong games.



“A lot of size on La Crete and playing in the small T.A. Norris gym took away our running game, which hurt us,” Barry says.



High Prairie defeated the Peace High Nomads of Peace River 90-61 to the open the tournament, led by 19 points from Phillips.



Player-of-the-game Yellowknee sank 11 points and added 19 deflections, 14 rebounds and five assists.



“Everyone contributed and it was a great team win,” Barry says.



Pratt finished higher than last year when the Chargers lost the bronze medal game to the High Level Bears in the tournament in High Prairie.



The season has been pivotal for the program and Pratt, he says.



“It has been a very exciting year of great basketball,” Barry says.



“It was a great group of young men to work with and I am proud of the growth they have shown and the ‘we, not me’ mentality of teamwork and brotherhood above individual goals.”



Although several Grade 12s will graduate, the team will have a strong core remaining and a lot of young exciting players that will move up from the JV program and junior high next year, he says.



“Both girls’ and boys’ programs at Pratt are on the rise and we are excited to be a part of it,” Barry says.



Bryce Phillips was selected to play in a zone all-star game in Grande Prairie on March 22.