The school band from Prairie River Junior High School and E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie presented its annual spring concert May 23 at PRJH. Justin Ernesto conducted the band in his first year of teaching music in High Prairie public schools. Students from Grades 8-11 from PRJH and Pratt performed a variety of songs during the 30-minute program. The students played before the High Prairie and Area Community Band presented its concert.