Prairie River Gas opens in new location

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Prairie River Gas Co-op Ltd. has relocated to a larger site in High Prairie.

“It provides more space for us,” says Roger Bjornson, the manager since 2009.

Prairie River Gas opened July 17 at its new home on Highway 749, just south of the railway tracks.

Based on its former one-acre site on 40 Street since around 1979, the business plans to grow at its new five-acre site, Bjornson says.

“We are looking to expand our services by selling barbecues, radiant heaters, patio heaters, hot water tanks and other gas appliances such as kitchen ranges,” Bjornson says.

He says the business plans to host a grand opening likely in mid-September.

“We’re starting to get into the busy construction season for new gas services,” Bjornson says.

Prairie River Gas currently employs eight people and serves an area that extends in a 45-km radius around High Prairie with about 2,100 customers.

The co-op has listed the former site for sale.

Business is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prairie River Gas Co-op was incorporated in 1973 after founding chairperson Edmo Peyre called a community meeting, states the history on the co-op Website.

Volunteers solicited local farmers to sign gas contracts that formed the first members of the co-op.

All regulations, acts, codes, permits, easements, etc. were obtained and digging of gas lines proceeded.

Starting with a small number of customers, the co-op has grown to over 2,000 customers.

Staff in the early years was comprised of two people: one serviceman and one secretary.