Powwow a place to heal, share Indigenous culture

An unidentified dancer carries the eagle staff into the arena during the early afternoon grand entry. The eagle staff is the recognized traditional symbol of peace by First Nations.

Every year, it just gets better and better! An estimated crowd of about 1,000 attended the High Prairie 5th Annual Traditional Powwow May 4 at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre [where handgames were held]. The spectacular grand entry kicked off the celebration of First Nations culture, shared for free to anyone attending. Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk extended a welcome to all guests and used the town’s new slogan “Heart of Big Lakes” for the first time officially. He thanked organizers for bringing the event to town and added “I’m always amazed at the wonderful regalia here.” Big Lakes County Grouard Councillor Fern Welch added it was an honour to extend a welcome on behalf of the county. The Creator was also thanked by Driftpile First Nation for bringing the celebration to town. High Prairie’s powwow is considered to be the first powwow of the summer. It was explained most First Nations people attended powwows to heal, and that they wish to share with all cultures.