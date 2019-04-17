Post-game refreshments lands player in trouble

H.P. court docket

April 8, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Gift Lake man will be off the road for two years after pleading guilty to driving while impaired.

Tyrel Laderoute, 26, was also fined $1,500 when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 8.

“You’re getting a break from the Crown for another charge of driving while prohibited,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

“It’s usually a sentence of 30 days in jail.”

During sentencing, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson requested a driving suspension of two years.

Court heard Laderoute had one prior conviction of driving while suspended in 2018. The recent charge of impaired driving was Laderoute’s second since 2011.

High Prairie RCMP stopped Laderoute while driving on Feb. 8, 2019. He recorded a breath sample of 140 mg.

Laderoute drank some alcohol after playing a hockey game, said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

“He was having a few drinks in the dressing room after the game and had a few too many.”

Laderoute then drove home and was caught.

“He realizes it wasn’t a smart thing to do,” Kachuk said.



– – – – – – –



Fabiola L. Gladue, 39, of Gift Lake, was fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Gladue recorded a breath sample of 130 mg after High Prairie RCMP stopped her on Feb. 21, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

“She crashed into a snow bank.”

Police smelled a strong odour of liquor inside the vehicle and she had slurred speech.

Gladue was also suspended from driving at the time.



– – – – – – –



Terrie-Dawn Mckenzie, 39, was fined $345 for driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

“She knew she was suspended,” duty counsel Bruce Maunder said.

The judge warned her to drive by the law.

“You need to get your licence back before you can drive,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.



– – – – – – –



Tony M. Dobransky was fined $250 for possessing more fish than the daily limit under the Alberta Fishery Regulations.

He kept more than one walleye, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

Dobransky admitted to having two fish, one more than the limit.

“He thought he had the right number,” duty counsel Bruce Maunder said.