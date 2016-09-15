Popular CRC Radio Auction returns Nov. 20

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The difficult economic times will not stop the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council from holding its annual Radio Auction.

Chair Lois Dunn says the board met Aug. 29 and decided to proceed with the auction.

“It adds to the excitement of High Prairie,” says Dunn, adding many look forward to the auction each year.

“It doesn’t make a huge amount of money” but many people enjoy the visit and camaraderie the auction provides not only for staff but the CRC and the region.

The auction will be held Sunday, Nov. 20. Dunn says canvassing will begin this week when letters will be sent out asking for donations.

“People can donate any time by dropping off items at the Children Resource Centre office,” says Dunn.

And, it’s never too early to volunteer. Call [780] 523-2715.

The auction will be broadcast on Prairie FM and a flyer listing items up for bid will be published in South Peace News Nov. 16. The auction will be broadcast from noon to 6 p.m., same as last year.

The auction will again be held at the CRC office.

All plans are subject to change.