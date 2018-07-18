Poor judgment leads to easy arrest

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Kinuso man who chose to return to the scene of his crime will be paying a high price for his poor judgment.



Mickey Dmitri Andrews, 22, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 9 to driving with too much alcohol in his blood.



Court heard that Andrews, who first fled from police to safety during the incident, returned to the scene of the crime shortly after and was arrested.



Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the charge arose April 7 at a Kinuso bar.



“Police were searching the Kinuso bar [area] for a stolen quad. [Andrews] took off on the quad. Police did not pursue him due to public safety concerns.”



It was then that Andrews’ poor judgment kicked in.



“He returned to the bar on foot. Police chased him on foot and arrested him.”



Andrews provided blood alcohol samples of .120 or exactly 1 1/2 times the legal limit.



“You can’t be drinking and driving,” said Judge Jasmine K. Sihra.



Because blood alcohol readings were low, and because Andrews entered an early guilty plea, Judge Sihra fined him the minimum $1,300 including victim fine surcharge.



Andrews, who was also banned from driving for one year, was given the option of applying for the interlock device after three months.



Court did not dispute Andrew’s claims the quad he was driving was not stolen.