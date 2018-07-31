Pollacks receive Farm Family Award



Richard Froese

South Peace News

A farming family with deep roots in the High Prairie area has been honoured by Big Lakes County.



Dwayne and Chris Pollack received the Farm Family Award from county council during a brief ceremony July 25.



“It’s a terrific honour and humbling to be recognized with the award,” Chris Pollack says.



William and Myrel Pollack started the mixed farm of cattle and grain east of High Prairie in 1930, says son Dwayne Pollack.



“Many other farm families are just as worthy of the award for their contributions,” Pollack says.



“We don’t have a huge farm but it’s a way of life and business.



“It’s good to see the younger generation continuing in farming and serving the community,”



The Pollacks were nominated for the 2018 BMO Farm Family Award for northern and central Alberta agricultural service boards to recognize their agricultural accomplishments and service to the community.



Before the Pollacks, the county last nominated a family in 2008.



The family name is familiar with Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses, owned and operated by son Tanner and Christie Pollack.



Others in the family are Leslie and Devon Cox, Erin Pollack and Chad Woodrow.



“As a member of Big Lakes County agricultural community for almost 90 years, the Pollack family has been an outstanding example of what this award was created to recognize,” Reeve Ken Matthews says,



“From volunteering for their local community with the Big Meadow Community Hall Association, donating their time to serve on multiple boards for the betterment of all agricultural producers in the county, or the time given to the youth in our community sitting on committees, coaching minor hockey, swim club and Ukrainian dance, the Pollack family has given their heart, soul and passion to our local agricultural community.”



The pride the family takes to maintain their homestead and continue their legacy through their children exemplifies the heart of why the award is given, he says.



“The future of the Pollack family is bright, with all members contributing and the new venture in horticulture through Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses,” Matthews says.



“The Pollack family demonstrates the highest ideals of what a farm family can accomplish.”



Over the years, the Pollack family has been involved or been leaders in the following in their community:



-Modern farming practices highlighting soil conservation and beneficial insect utilizations.



-Beautiful farm homestead site.



-Christie’s Garden and Greenhouse is an initiative with far-reaching impact in the community in agriculture, education and sustain- ability.



-Former president of the High Prairie Grazing Association.



-Members of the Pioneer Threshermans Association.



Pollack and other winners of the BMO Family Farm Award will honoured at a ceremony Nov. 10 during FarmFair International in Edmonton.