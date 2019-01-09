Pollack family receives Farm Family Award

The Dwayne Pollack family of Big Meadow received the BMO Farm Family Award in Edmonton Nov. 10 at Northlands. In the front row, left-right, are Lucy Savard, Sadie Cox, Chris Pollack, Dwayne Pollack, Erin Pollack and Adair Woodrow. In the back row, left-right, are Tanner Pollack holding Evan Pollack, Christie Pollack, Nate Cox, Leslie Cox, and Devon Cox holding Andie Cox. Photo courtesy of Northlands.

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Big Meadow family with a 90-year history of helping the community and the agriculture industry was honoured in Edmonton Nov. 10 for their efforts.



Dwayne and Chris Pollack were one of 18 families in Alberta honoured with an Alberta Farm Family Award at the ceremony.



“Many other farm families are just as worthy of the award for their contributions,” Dwayne Pollack said when presented with the award July 25 by Big Lakes County, who nominated the family.



“We don’t have a huge farm but it’s a way of life and business.



“It’s good to see the younger generation continuing in farming and serving the community,”



The Pollacks were nominated for the 2018 BMO Farm Family Award for northern and central Alberta agricultural service boards to recognize their agricultural accomplishments and service to the community. The family runs a mixed farming operation of 1,400 acres and 100 cow/calf pairs.



The family name is familiar with Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses, owned and operated by son Tanner and Christie Pollack. Tanner puts his training as a professional agronomist to use on the family farm. Christie has been recognized as the Grower-of-the-Year by the Alberta Greenhouse Growers Association and ranked in the Top 10 Under 40 Greenhouses industry leaders in Canada.



Others in the family are Leslie and Devon Cox, Erin Pollack and Chad Woodrow.



William and Myrel Pollack started the mixed farm of cattle and grain east of High Prairie in 1930.



Following is a list of some of the family’s contributions:



* use of modern farming practices highlighting soil conservation and beneficial insect utilizations.