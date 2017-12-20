What do YOU think was the TOP STORY in the HP area in 2017?

We spend all year trying to make sure we cover the stories and topics that are most important to you from a local perspective but, with the end of 2017 in sight, we can’t help but be curious about which stories interested and affected you the most. Please let us know by taking just a few moments to complete the poll below.

What was the biggest story affecting High Prairie and area this past year? the redevelopment of MacIntyre Park.

the election of new councillors in the Metis settlements and our two biggest local governments, Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie.

the official opening of the beautiful new High Prairie Regional Hospital.

the rebuilding of the High Prairie Regals hockey team.

the firing of award winning manager Ginger Peterson at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre, which has cascaded to the ending of the Regional Recreation Board, a drop in earnings at the pool, and the possibility of it closing for several weeks of the year.

the expansion of the West Fraser mill in High Prairie.

the re-opening of the Tolko OSB plant west of High Prairie.

High Prairie's celebrations of Canada's 150th anniversary.

the merger between the Wild Rose and Alberta Conservative parties.

the announcement and placement of the new Northern Lakes College campus.

a new road into the Swan Hills south of Faust.

Other