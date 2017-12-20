We spend all year trying to make sure we cover the stories and topics that are most important to you from a local perspective but, with the end of 2017 in sight, we can’t help but be curious about which stories interested and affected you the most. Please let us know by taking just a few moments to complete the poll below.
If you have an idea or comment that requires more space, or if you’d like a response to a question about the news, please click here or use the “Contact Us” link at the bottom of this page.
Thank You!
What do YOU think was the TOP STORY in the HP area in 2017?
We spend all year trying to make sure we cover the stories and topics that are most important to you from a local perspective but, with the end of 2017 in sight, we can’t help but be curious about which stories interested and affected you the most. Please let us know by taking just a few moments to complete the poll below.