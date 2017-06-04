Police warn against gangs and fentanyl

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dangers of gangs and the fentanyl were described by RCMP during a Community Drug Awareness and Gang Seminar on April 4 in partnership with local schools.

High Prairie RCMP Const. Tim MacFarlane spoke about gangs before the deadly effects of fentanyl were shown by K Division Serious and Organized Crime investigator Cpl. Brad McIntosh during the two-hour session at St. Andrew’s School.

“Obviously, drugs and gangs are closely related,” says MacFar- lane, a member of the local RCMP Integrated Drug Enforcement Unit for the past five years.

“Gangs present a threat to police and community security due to involvement in drug trafficking and violence.

“Hopefully, we can put those people behind bars for a long time to keep communities safe.”

He warned that Always Strive and Prosper is the most prominent gang in the region and northern Alberta.

“It’s a very up-and-coming gang and they are involved in drugs and violence,” MacFarlane says.

Members are generally aged 19-25, although some are recruited as young as 12 years old.

Alberta Warriors and Indian Posse are other gangs that have a major presence in the north.

With tattoos, graffiti, clothing and accessories as key signs of gangs, he advises people to be observant.

“When you see gang presence in the community, let us know and we’ll take preventive measures,” MacFarlane says.

“We do our best to remove them from the community.”

Local RCMP continues to visit local schools to warn students about gangs and drugs, he says.

McIntosh adds that those who become a member of a gang have no sense of belonging and family.

“They exploit people who have no bonds with other groups,” he says.

On the new deadly drug fentanyl, he says it is growing and killed several hundred people in Alberta and across Canada in the past few years.

“It’s in most small communities, not all,” McIntosh says.

“We want to get the traffickers who go into the communities.”

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid pain medication with a rapid onset and short duration of action. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Some fentanyl analogues, which are designed to mimic the pharmacological effects of the original drug, may be as much as 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

“We’re dealing with a whole lot of fentanyl,” McIntosh says.

“There is a legitimate use for it, but when it is abused, it has bad results and it kills people.”

He says a lot of users are not typical drug users, but recreational users. An overdose can lead a person to stop breathing or go into cardiac arrest.

Police dogs across Western Canada are currently being trained to detect the drug, he says.

On the market, fentanyl has also been known by the names of apples, beans, 80s, fake oxy, green apples, green beans, greenies, shady 80s, and gems.

Help and advice is available for information or support, through High Prairie RCMP, Alberta Health Services, and the website fentanylsafety.com.