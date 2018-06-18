Police seize cocaine, guns during raid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Kapawe’no resident is facing numerous drug charges after police seized nearly 300 grams of cocaine and assault rifles during a bust on June 11.

RCMP Media Relations Group Cpl. Chris Warren says police executed a search warrant and seized two assault rifles, two shotguns, a rifle, and about 290 grams of cocaine.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service, and the High Prairie RCMP Integrated Drug Enforcement Unit were involved.

Branden Mcleod [Halcrow], 35, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, and failure to comply with a peace recognizance.

It is not Mcleod’s first brush with the law.

“Mcleod was previously released six times between June 2017 and May 2018 where he has been charged for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine three times and breaching his conditions in that time period,” says Warren.

Mcleod was remanded into custody and will appear in High Prairie provincial court June 25 to answer to charges.

Warren says the drug enforcement unit aims to identify and disrupt organized crime High Prairie and surrounding district.

“We need your assistance,” says Warren. “Co-operation between the RCMP and the public is instrumental to the success of our crime reduction efforts.”