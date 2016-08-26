Police seek tips on Falher break-and-enter

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Police are seeking information on a break-in at a municipal yard in Falher on Aug. 14.

McLennan RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the Municipal District of Smoky River n 701 Main Street.

“Security footage on site shows a single male jumping the fence to gain entry before going through several of the MD trucks parked in the yard,” Cst. Anderson says in a new release.

McLennan RCMP remind people to lock their doors of vehicles and buildings while they are unattended, to prevent access to personal belongings inside.

Anyone with information on this incident is requested to phone McLennan RCMP at 780-324-3086 or High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).