Police searching for missing teen

High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female.

Diane Okemow was last seen in High Prairie on May 15 at about 1:30 p.m.

Okemow is described as aboriginal, five feet five inches tall, 130 pounds with long, black hair with brown eyes. She was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have information about Okemow’s whereabouts, please call the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3378 or call your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].