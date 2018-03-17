Police officer waits for trial decision

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A top cop with High Prairie RCMP charged with impaired operation will wait a little longer for a decision following a trial Feb. 21.



The trial for Cpl. Anita Lee Doktor in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 21 concluded without a decision after a full day, according to court documents.



Judge J.K. Sihra adjourned the trial for the Crown prosecutor and defense to submit written arguments. The case is scheduled to return April 9 to set a date for decision.



Doktor was placed on administrative duties after her charge on Dec. 15, 2016, RCMP K Division communications officer Cpl Chris Warren says.



When the matter was brought to court for first appearance June 26, her lawyer, Shannon Prithipaul, and Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich agreed that an out-of-town judge would be required for the trial.



Doktor has served with the RCMP for more than 10 years and a corporal for about two years.