Police officer sentenced to probation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An RCMP officer charged with impaired driving and assaulting a police officer last June was sentenced in court.



Anita Lee Doktor, 35, was sentenced to probation for two years when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 1 for sentencing.



She was sentenced to two year’s probation for driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.



Judge J. Sihra gave Doktor a curative discharge for that charge.



Doktor was given a conditional discharge for assaulting a police officer and sentenced to probation for six months



It will be served concurrent to the other probation sentence.



The judge commended Doktor for taking steps to deal with her alcohol addiction.



“I give you credit for the hard work you’ve been doing,” Sihra says.



Sihra ordered Doktor to complete 50 hours of community service in the first five months.



Doktor says she now resides in Red Deer, still employed with the RCMP.



She spoke before the judge sentenced her.



“I want to apologize to the court for my actions,” Doktor says.



“I hope I can be able to help others.”



She was an officer in McLennan RCMP when she was charged for the driving and assault offences.



Doktor was previously posted with the High Prairie RCMP.



She was charged after McLennan RCMP responded to a call of an impaired female driver at a convenience store June 1, 2018.



Sihra says breath samples exceeded 160 mg.



An officer was assaulted in the incident.



The accused threw a lighter and some coins that hit an officer in the chest, Sihra says.



Since she was charged, Doktor completed residential alcohol treatment at Edgewood Health Network in Nanaimo, B.C. from June to August 2018, says lawyer Shannon Gunn Emery.



Doktor is also reaching out in the community to help others facing addictions, Emery says.