Police officer not guilty of impaired

A top cop with High Prairie RCMP charged with impaired driving operation will not have a criminal record.
A decision of the trial of Anita Lee Doktor was announced in High Prairie provincial court May 28, one month ahead of schedule.
“The accused is found not guilty and the charge is withdrawn,” Judge J.K. Sihra says.
No reason was given by the judge.
Doktor was not present for the decision but was represented by her lawyer Shannon Gunn Emery.
Doktor was a corporal in High Prairie when she was charged Dec. 5, 2016 in High Prairie by Peace River RCMP.
She was on trial a full day Feb. 21 before Sihra adjourned the trial for the Crown prosecutor and defense lawyer to submit written arguments.
A decision was originally scheduled for June 27 in Slave Lake provincial court when no suitable date could be set.
Doktor was assigned to the McLennan RCMP following the charge.
She has served with the RCMP for more than 10 years.
This unfathomable result brings into question the whole judicial system in Alberta.
A member of the RCMP walks on an impaired driving charge with no explanation and normal citizens are supposed to swallow this judicial rot? A normal citizen would have been fined $1,000 and had driving suspended for a year, no question.
This decision stinks Judge Sihra!