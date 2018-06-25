Police officer back in court for impaired

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A case of a former High Prairie RCMP officer facing a second charge of impaired driving made its first appearance in court.



The matter of Anita Lee Doktor appeared on the docket of High Prairie provincial court June 25.



She faces charges of impaired driving, driving over the legal limit of 80 mg, assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.



Her lawyer Shannon Gunn Emery was represented by lawyer Lisa Trach who spoke as an agent.



The matter is scheduled to return to court July 16.



“She is asking for three weeks to review disclosure with her client,” Trach says.



“I don’t think she has received disclosure.”



Doktor was not present in the court room.



She was a corporal with McLennan RCMP when she was charged after an incident in McLennan on June 1.



“[Police] were dispatched to a convenience store where a complainant observed a female individual drive into the parking lot, exit the vehicle and enter the store,” says a news release from RCMP K Division media relations officer Fraser Logan.



“The complainant suspected the individual was impaired by alcohol but was unsuccessful in convincing her to turnover her vehicle keys.”



As a result, High Prairie RCMP were called to assist.



“Upon arrival, the attending officers recognized the suspected impaired driver as being Cpl. Anita Doktor who was subsequently investigated and charged for impaired driving.”



Doktor was charged with a similar offence on Dec. 5, 2016 in High Prairie and found not guilty on May 28 due to lack of evidence. Her trial was on Feb. 21.



Doktor is currently suspended with pay and her duty status will be subject to ongoing reviews.



“Maintaining the public trust is one of the key components of policing,” says Chief Supt. Rhonda Blackmore, District Commander for the RCMP’s Western Alberta District.



“Any conduct that could harm the public’s trust and confidence in their police is taken very seriously.”