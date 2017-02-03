Police make second arrest in Atikameg murder

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have arrested a second man involved in the Atikameg homicide investigation.

Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, was arrested without incident Jan. 25, in Edmonton and charged with the second-degree murder of Jeff Gladue, 32. His body was found outside of a residence in Atikameg Jan. 14.

The investigation into the murder Gladue continues.

Police are seeking to apprehend Patrick Letendre, 24. An arrest warrant has been issued on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police advise the public that Letendre is considered dangerous and possibly armed, therefore not to approach him, but to call police if he is sighted.

Letendre is described as follows: an aboriginal male, 175 cm [5’9”] tall, 84 kg in weight [184 pounds], with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoos including ‘Letendre’ across his upper back and ‘459’ on his left forearm. He also has a scar on his nose.

If anyone has information pertaining to this murder investigation, they are asked to call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at [780] 523-3378.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], or by the Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest[s], you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg has already been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 23 and reserved plea until Feb. 27.

“She wants to put it over for five weeks to apply for Legal Aid and to apply for bail through Court of Queen’s Bench,” said duty counsel lawyer Harry Jong.

Laboucan remains in the Edmonton Remand Centre.