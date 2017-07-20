Police forced to drag drunk man from scene

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man who repeatedly assaulted police officers will be spending the next 47 days in jail to ponder his actions.

Jordon Chris Grey, 26, appeared in High Prairie provincial court July 10 via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre, and pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and breach of probation.

“You assaulted not one police officer but two,” said Judge G.W. Paul during sentencing. “You were intoxicated, breaching conditions of your release.”

However, the judge noted that Grey’s problems resulted from drinking alcohol and urged him to seek treatment.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett first told court that Grey, now a resident of Grande Prairie, was placed on court orders Feb. 22 after pleading guilty to assault. Among the orders was that he behave and keep the peace, not drink, and not contact the person named in the order.

On July 2, police responded to a complaint. Upon arrival, they were told that Grey refused to leave the premises when asked.

“He was trying to talk to her [named person in the order],” said Linett.

Grey then argued with police.

“He had to be dragged out,” said Linett, adding Grey repeatedly kicked the officers and requested that they “kill him”.

After he was placed in the police car, things got worse.

“He banged his head against the window causing self-inflicted wounds,” said Linett.

Grey was taken to hospital for treatment.

Slave Lake lawyer Phil Lokken appeared in court with Grey.

“He recognizes his behaviour was quite outrageous,” Lokken told court.

“He got drunk and went to the residence…it was totally inappropriate.”

The only factor weighing in Grey’s favour was his early guilty plea, recognized by Judge Paul. He especially noted Grey’s long criminal record, which included several convictions for snubbing court orders.

Judge Paul sentenced Grey to 60 days on the charges, but granted him 13 days credit for time served. Victim fine surcharges of $100 on each charge were also assessed against Grey, but time to pay waived since the fines were concurrent to the guilty pleas.

Additional charges of assaulting a police officer, obstructing and/or resisting arrest, and breach of probation, were withdrawn by the Crown.