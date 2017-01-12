Police dog handler returning to HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

After years of lobbying, police dog services are returning to High Prairie RCMP.

“We’re excited to see the dog handler will be back in High Prairie,” says Sgt. George Cameron, who started with High Prairie RCMP on Nov. 28.

“Ideally, I would like to see the dog handler in place in four or five months.”

He says the decision was made by RCMP K Division in consultation with the Alberta western district and the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.

“It’s muchly needed here,” Cameron says.

“There are so many things a dog handler can do, such as searching for suspects, drugs, and in a variety of investigations.”

While the position was terminated several years ago, both the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County lobbied the RCMP and the provincial government to return the service.

“For the past two years, council has lobbied hard for the dog handler position to be recruited as a position located in High Prairie,” High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox says.

“With the dog handler position being returned as an integral part of crime control in our region, we are receiving acknowledgement from the provincial government that our lobbying efforts were successful.”

The original business case identified the need here in the region and those facts still hold true, she says.

The town has always been a supporter of the enhanced policing program and contributes funding every year in partnership with Big Lakes County.

“It’s great news to the region,” county Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“It’s something the town and the county have worked very hard on, to lobby authorities.”

He says the area has become busy where police have expressed the need for a dog handler.

Officers in the enhanced policing unit say the dog handler was effective in their work, he says.

Cameron says the position would be posted internally with the RCMP and would involve an extensive hiring process.

He says High Prairie is ideally located for the service, as a central hub to many other communities in northern Alberta.

During its years in High Prairie, the dog handler service was used effectively by the enhanced policing unit to deal with drugs and organized crime in the region, and to assist Lakeshore Regional Police Service, states a letter to Justice Minister and Attorney General Kathleen Ganley, signed by Cox dated Oct. 27, 2015.