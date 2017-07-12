Police charge 2, seek third suspect

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have arrested two people and are seeking a third in connection with a pair of robberies.

On June 22, police arrested an adult male and female and laid several charges after it was alleged the pair was involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in High Prairie June 11. It is alleged they also robbed another convenience store in Valleyview on the same date, reads an RCMP news release dated July 4.

Raymond Donald Mitchell, 26, of Grande Prairie, faces Criminal Code charges of armed robbery with a firearm, aiding and abetting, and unlawful possession of an explosive device.

Tamara Anne Baytha, 25, of Yellowknife, faces Criminal Code charges of armed robbery with a firearm, and aiding and abetting.

The pair is also charged with other Criminal Code offences relating to a robbery that occurred in Valleyview on the same date. Charges were not released.

Mitchell appeared in High Prairie provincial court on June 26 and was remanded into custody. His next appearance is July 10.

Baytha was released on a $3,000 no cash recognizance. She appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 26, and will appear again on July 10.

Police are also requesting information in locating a third suspect who is currently wanted for several robbery related offences in relation to the convenience store robberies in both High Prairie and Valleyview.

Daniel Tanner Big- charles, 21, of High Prairie, is wanted for robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm in the commission of offence, possession of weapons contrary to an order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of recognizance.

Bigcharles also faces charges relating to the convenience store robbery in Valleyview.

RCMP advise the public not to approach Bigcharles and instead to call local police immediately.

RCMP are also requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at [780] 523-3370 or their your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

The investigation was a collaborative effort assisted by Faust RCMP, Valleyview RCMP, and the RCMP Edmonton Interview Team.