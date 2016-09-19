Police ask for help to solve theft in McLennan

McLennan RCMP is asking the public to help solve a crime.

On Sept. 7, McLennan RCMP responded to a complaint about theft of tools from a vehicle in McLennan. RCMP believes the tools were stolen between 10 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 7.

The vehicle was parked between 3rd Ave. and Centre Street in McLennan. The approximate value of the tools is about $3,000 and includes ratchets, sockets and more.

Police would like to remind the public to curb thefts and damage to vehicles and property by removing belongings from vehicles and ensure the doors are locked. Please ensure the keys to vehicles, quads, and all-terrain vehicles are removed and the ignition and vehicles while unattended.

McLennan RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding the theft of tools, to contact their local detachment. Information and tips can also be forwarded anonymously to Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].