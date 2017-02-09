Police arrest third murder suspect

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Police have arrested all three suspects wanted in the murder of Jeff Gladue.

Patrick Letendre, 24, was arrested Jan. 27 in Slave Lake without incident.

Meanwhile, Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, appeared in court for the first time Jan. 30 and reserved plea until Feb. 27. He is charged with first-degree murder.

It is also the same date that suspect Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, reserved her plea to when she appeared in court Jan. 23.

She and Letendre face second-degree murder charges.

“I recommend it go over to Feb. 27 on the same date,” says Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Anderson appeared on CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre, where Laboucan is also in custody.

Judge D.R. Shykar also gave time for Anderson to apply for bail through his lawyer.

Patrick Letendre, 24 of Atikameg, was scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 6.

Gladue’s body was found outside a home in Atikameg on Jan. 14 after shots were fired.