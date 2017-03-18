Police arrest 4 in crime spree

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP arrested four people Feb. 28 on various property related crimes.

The charges stemmed from several break and enters in High Prairie over the past months.

The four face several charges including 15 Criminal Code charges, four Controlled Drug and Substance Act charges, and three Traffic Safety Act charges.

Charged are Muriel Paige Gladue, 21, of Peace River, Joseph Douglas Campbell, 27, of High Prairie, Dorian Anakian Harvey, 19, of Valleyview, who were all remanded. They all appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 6 and reserved plea until March 13.

Also, Leslie Michael Auger, 36, of High Prairie, was released on conditions and scheduled to appear in court on March 20.