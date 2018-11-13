Police arrest 2 after firearms theft

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

RCMP have arrested two suspects in relation to a firearms theft at Kinuso Merchantile the early morning hours of Nov. 6.



Later that day Barrhead RCMP, acting on gathered intelligence, attended a residence in Barrhead in search of a female on outstanding warrants.



“With the assistance of Westlock Traffic Services, RCMP attended the residence and observed a stolen vehicle parked in the driveway,” says RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren.



“Six long guns with ammunition was recovered from the stolen truck. These firearms are believed to be connected to the break and enter of the Kinuso store.”



The stolen vehicle recovered was also connected to the same break and enter.



“RCMP spoke to a male at the front door who confirmed two suspects were present at the house,” says Warren.



“The suspects refused to surrender. Police Dog Services and the Emergency Response Team attended and the suspects surrendered to police without incident.”



Police continued their investigation and searched the residence.