Letter – Pleasantview captures meaning of Christmas

To make Christmas more festive, Pleasantview Lodge and J.B. Wood hold many events and activities. On Dec. 7, St. Andrew’s School students in Janella Kosak and Joanne Lasher’s Grade 3 classes went to J.B. Wood Continuing Care to make Christmas decorations and place them on the huge Christmas tree in the lobby. Above, Junior Isadore-Francis hangs a decoration.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, I experienced the true meaning of Christmas by attending the annual Pleasantview Lodge Christmas party and entertainment, complete with Santa Claus and one of his helpers.

From the moment I entered the lodge, the feeling of seeing many friends along with their relatives was very rewarding. It requires a lot of work to stage such an event and the supper we were served was delicious.

A sincere thank you to everyone including management, Pleasantview staff, all the people involved with putting on such a great event. Thank you to the entertainment. Your selection of music was very well received, right down to Here Comes Santa Claus.

I think several hundred people attended, including Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Reeve Ken Matthews. High Prairie is a great place to live.

Once again, thank you to everyone involved.

Howard Greer,
High Prairie

