Letter – Pleasantview captures meaning of Christmas

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, I experienced the true meaning of Christmas by attending the annual Pleasantview Lodge Christmas party and entertainment, complete with Santa Claus and one of his helpers.



From the moment I entered the lodge, the feeling of seeing many friends along with their relatives was very rewarding. It requires a lot of work to stage such an event and the supper we were served was delicious.



A sincere thank you to everyone including management, Pleasantview staff, all the people involved with putting on such a great event. Thank you to the entertainment. Your selection of music was very well received, right down to Here Comes Santa Claus.



I think several hundred people attended, including Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Reeve Ken Matthews. High Prairie is a great place to live.



Once again, thank you to everyone involved.

Howard Greer,

High Prairie