Plea reserved in Bleakley case

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed stand-off with police in the Kinuso area in early March has reserved his plea again.

Charles Edward Bleakley, 42, appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 15.

“I’m just requesting that the matter go over to June 5,” says his lawyer, Dallas Gelineau.

“I received disclosure just this morning.”

Bleakley faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8. The most serious charges include two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Faust RCMP report that on March 8, they conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area in the incident and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm. Police located the stolen vehicle, and after a brief pursuit, Bleakley lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch.