Play highlights local history

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They only had a few days to research, plan and put the show together, but they came through in flying colours.

Students in Northern Lakes College’s Drama 2470 class staged A History Show May 12 at the Grouard Campus.

Inspired by local history, the play was written and performed by the students, the majority of them in the Aboriginal Teacher Education Program, affiliated with the University of Alberta.

The show portrayed four eras, including the fur trade, Treaty 8 signing, residential school years, and the end of the boom years in Grouard.

In her introduction citing the need for history, Angel Houle said she was proud to be Cree. She gave an informative lesson on history from the first fort at Buffalo Bay to the 1899 Treaty 8 signing.

In the Fur Trade, the fort’s keepers traded with locals, mostly for um and tobacco. The Indians fought for fairer deals and did not wish to be exploited by the traders.

After the Treaty 8 signing re-enactment, the most impactful part of the show occurred. A history of residential school treatment and abuse was highlighted. Of note was that Cree names were taken from the students and they were instead assigned numbers. Their long hair was also cut against their will, taking away their dignity.

The End of the Boom highlighted the boom and bust in Grouard until 1915.

The spring session course ran for three weeks in May at the Grouard Campus of NLC.