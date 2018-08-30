Planters dumped at High Prairie library – again



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Vandalism struck the High Prairie Municipal Library for the second time in two months.



Outside flower planters by the main entrance were overturned when staff arrived to work in the morning of Aug, 21, says library manager Tracy Ireland.



“They were tipped over and the sign at the corner of our building where we advertise events was ripped down as well,” Ireland says.



“Thankfully the two town peace officers came and helped us put the planters back in place and it doesn’t look like there is too much damage to them.”



The planters were actually new after a similar incident on June 17.



“It almost looks like someone jumped the curb with a vehicle and pushed them over by the way they were moved,” Ireland says.



Christie’s Garden’s and Greenhouses along with Dead On Construction stepped forward after seeing the pictures posted online and created and donated new planters.



“We were so touched by their generosity,” Ireland says.



Anyone with information on the incidents is requested to phone High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3370