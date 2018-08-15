Plans for hamlets show optimistic potential

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Faust, Grouard and Joussard have plenty of potential to grow as presented in proposed area structure plans that go to public hearing Aug. 22 in Big Lakes County.



“Invistec Consulting developed an extensive engagement strategy to consult local residents and stakeholders on the development of the plans,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Citizens are invited to respond during the public hearing that starts at 1 p.m.



Each proposed plan presents a vision and suggests a timeline for action steps as high priority for six months, medium 1-2 years, and low priority for 3-5 years.



Future development for Faust is suggested for south of Highway 2, and shall include residential, commercial, institutional, parks and recreation.



All character areas should maintain their unique characteristics and may develop continuously.



Walkways and trails are encouraged to be connected for all modes of active and permitted motorized transportation forms to create an open space network.



Road rights-of-way required for future development should be incorporated into the county’s capital plan to generate a timeline for construction, or be conditioned on the developer to construct at subdivision or development permit stage.



A growth study to support boundary change shall be prepared when development in the future development area begins.



Future development in Grouard suggests residential and commercial growth on Mission St and Highway 750.



Plans should focus on the key characteristics of the rich and old history, beautiful views of Buffalo Bay and Lesser Slave Lake, the demand to expand local services throughout the hamlet and high potential for growth.



Character areas should maintain their unique characteristics, encourage integrating and identifying the history in the design of public spaces.



Areas should be connecting through sidewalks, walkways and trails while supporting all modes of active and permitted modes of motorized transportation



Future development in Joussard recommends growth in the west and east areas for residential, commercial and institutional.



The plan recommends commercial core shall be located on Range Road 134 and may be allowed on Peace River Ave. and First Ave.



Walkways and trails are encouraged to be connected for all modes of active and permitted motorized transportation forms to create an open space network.



The plan area shall remain the same until development in the future development area begins, and a growth study is prepared to support a boundary change.