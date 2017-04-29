Plans for hamlets approved

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Area structure plans for three hamlets in Big Lakes County will be updated to guide future growth.

At its regular meeting April 12, council authorized administration to advertise for requests for proposals to prepare area structure plans for Faust, Grouard, and Joussard.

“A comprehensive review is needed because they haven’t been reviewed in many years,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Current plan maps don’t include new lands that have been added when boundaries to some hamlets were expanded several years ago, she notes.

Area structure plans and maps were adopted for Faust in February 2006, Grouard in September 2009, and Joussard in October 2001.

During the 2017 budget deliberations, council allocated funds of $180,000 to review the area structure plans in the proposed hamlets.

“Once the draft municipal development plan and land-use bylaw are adopted by council, it would be practical to commence a review of the area structure plans,” Olansky states in a report to council.

Both development bylaws were given second reading by council at its regular meeting April 12 following a public hearing.

Adopted by bylaw, an area structure plan is a statutory plan that applies to a defined area of land that provides a framework for more-detailed subdivision and development staging, land uses, densities, and infrastructure matters which must be addressed.

“Each plan would be reviewed in its entirety to ensure consistency with the county’s newly-adopted municipal development plan and land-use bylaw to address land use, development, and servicing availability,” Olansky says.

One councillor questioned the short-term reviews since little growth or change has occurred.

“When nothing really changes, why not make it 20 years, not five years?” asked acting reeve David Marx, who represents Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie.

Requests for proposals will be accepted until May 12 at 2 p.m.