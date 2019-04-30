Plans for annual gala begin

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce has started plans for the annual awards night during Small Business Week Oct. 20-26.



“We’ve got to arrange a speaker,” treasurer Jeff Burgar says.



He plans to update members at the next chamber meeting about a potential speaker.



It was said at High Prairie town council’s meeting April 23 the chamber was trying to arrange for former MLA and Municipal Affairs minister Doug Griffiths to attend.



Burgar confirms the chamber is looking at inviting Griffiths, but also exploring other options.



The chamber was trying to invite Griffiths last year but is was “beyond the chamber’s means”, says Burgar.



If Griffiths is invited this year, it is the chamber’s intention to ask Griffiths to hold workshops during the day.