Plan to clear walking trail passes

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Not all, but some of the walking trails at Jaycee Park will be cleared next winter for the public’s enjoyment.



Council reached a decision at its March 13 meeting to clear some of the trails, which will be determined before the snow flies next winter.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse has lobbied for the service since her election.



“My own experience is a lot of people are using these trails,” she says. “It’s part of our town and part of our recreation.”



“It’s great we’re getting a new [Trackless machine],” said Councillor Arlen Quartly, who also chairs the local recreation board. “We’re going to need it.”



Earlier in the meeting, council agreed to purchase the machine at a cost of $144,550.



The vote passed 5-2 with Stenhouse, Quartly, Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and councillors Michael Long and Debbie Rose voting in favour, while councillors Brian Gilroy and Donna Deynaka opposed.



The motion was against administration’s wishes. Town CAO Brian Martinson and Public Works Supt. Vern Walker both expressed concerns.



Martinson repeated a stance said at an earlier meeting that the town cleans enough streets for people to walk on during winter. He added it was tried before.



“…it drifted so bad we couldn’t keep them clean.”



Gilroy noted the added service would be a lot of extra work for staff.



“That could be quite expensive. Who’s going to pay for all that?”



Deynaka’s concern was the town’s streets and sidewalks must be done first. Everyone agreed, adding the trails would be the last priority.



Quartly was concerned about the extra work, estimating the workload would double, citing the lay of the land and the ease with which snow blows in.



At an earlier meeting, Walker said he was concerned over the liability the town would assume if it took care of the trails. Martinson provided information from the town’s insurance company stating the following:



* there is an issue with increased liability exposure;



* if the town grooms the trails, they should be fit for listed activities. Regular inspections should be carried out, and documented with problems identified, and corrective actions taken;



* a sign that indicates allowed usage, proper etiquette, rule, and use at your own risk could be helpful in a legal defence;



* it is important to take steps to prevent injury.



Rose was not too concerned with liability saying the matter exists whether the trails are used if cleared or not. She did point out that the experience of walking in the park was far different than walking on the sidewalks.



Administration will report back to council at a later meeting.